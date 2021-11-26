Warburg Research Reiterates “€134.00” Price Target for Krones (ETR:KRN)

Krones (ETR:KRN) has been given a €134.00 ($152.27) price target by analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($104.55) target price on shares of Krones in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($128.41) price objective on shares of Krones in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €103.00 ($117.05) price objective on shares of Krones in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($113.64) price objective on shares of Krones in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($78.41) price target on shares of Krones in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €95.13 ($108.10).

ETR:KRN traded down €0.15 ($0.17) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €92.45 ($105.06). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,680. Krones has a 1 year low of €57.70 ($65.57) and a 1 year high of €99.60 ($113.18). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €89.07 and a 200-day moving average of €83.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion and a PE ratio of -278.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.48.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

