Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 355,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 87,103 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.42% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $8,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

WRE opened at $25.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.50 and a beta of 0.87. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $20.74 and a 52 week high of $27.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.60. The company has a quick ratio of 8.31, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.44 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 485.71%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

