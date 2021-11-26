WAX (WAXP) Reaches Market Cap of $1.34 Billion

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded down 12.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One WAX coin can now be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00001336 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, WAX has traded down 20.5% against the dollar. WAX has a total market capitalization of $1.34 billion and $278.93 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WAX alerts:

0Chain (ZCN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00026131 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,812,005,466 coins and its circulating supply is 1,850,360,314 coins. WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog . The official website for WAX is wax.io . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.