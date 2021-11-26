WealthTrust Axiom LLC Sells 10,881 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,397 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,881 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 2.0% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 29,290 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 163,199 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,438,000 after purchasing an additional 18,601 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $568,000. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.95. The company had a trading volume of 421,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,354,408. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.24. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $42.21 and a one year high of $60.27. The firm has a market cap of $231.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.24.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.