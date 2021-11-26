WealthTrust Axiom LLC Sells 60,750 Shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC cut its holdings in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 471,937 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 60,750 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned about 0.27% of Nordic American Tankers worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 0.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,821,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,817,000 after purchasing an additional 34,845 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 4.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,641,402 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,224,000 after acquiring an additional 187,545 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 44.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,400,528 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,320 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 5.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,928,314 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,325,000 after buying an additional 91,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,445,668 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after buying an additional 40,707 shares in the last quarter. 27.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Shares of NYSE NAT traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $310.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.42. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $4.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.71.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 103.66%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is -6.67%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NAT. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Nordic American Tankers from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Nordic American Tankers from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet cut Nordic American Tankers from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Nordic American Tankers from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.33.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.