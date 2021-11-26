Wedbush Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Xencor in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 22nd. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($3.64) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($3.67). Wedbush also issued estimates for Xencor’s FY2024 earnings at ($3.10) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.75) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on XNCR. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.63.

XNCR opened at $37.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -370.20 and a beta of 0.76. Xencor has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $58.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.69.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.06. Xencor had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Xencor by 39.3% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Xencor by 43.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Xencor by 2.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Xencor by 716.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Xencor by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

