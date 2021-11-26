Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires 2,743 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 529,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.06% of MetLife worth $32,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the second quarter worth about $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 457.5% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 136.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in MetLife by 49.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MET stock opened at $62.63 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.62 and a 1 year high of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.21. The company has a market cap of $52.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 31.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays increased their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.23.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

