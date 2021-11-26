Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Boosts Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 713,067 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,840 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.17% of Citizens Financial Group worth $33,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 235.8% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth $37,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 475.2% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter worth $41,000. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.55.

NYSE CFG opened at $51.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.67. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.58 and a 52-week high of $51.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.33%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

