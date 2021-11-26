Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys 10,569 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,054,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,569 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.26% of Equitable worth $31,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 44.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,478,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,641 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Equitable by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 960,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,256,000 after buying an additional 370,322 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equitable by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Equitable by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Equitable by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 217,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,615,000 after buying an additional 14,980 shares during the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equitable alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EQH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $450,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 4,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total value of $171,768.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,844 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,318. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Equitable stock opened at $33.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.65. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.56 and a 52-week high of $36.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.49.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.58. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.81%.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.