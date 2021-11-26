Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys 20,901 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,021,556 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,901 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.20% of Franklin Resources worth $30,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 20.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 138.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,036 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 63.9% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 143.2% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,028 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $34.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 1.72. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.89 and a 52-week high of $38.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.29. The firm has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.21.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.50 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

In other news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $358,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 3,604,359 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $43,000,002.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

