Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys 655,412 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 11,635.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 661,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 655,412 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.30% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $30,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,749,000 after acquiring an additional 41,054 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 1st quarter worth $1,222,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,414,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,366,000 after buying an additional 200,985 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 1st quarter worth $1,445,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

TAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.91.

In related news, Director Louis Vachon bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.04 per share, for a total transaction of $138,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $47.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.43. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of -22.94, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.04. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $42.46 and a fifty-two week high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.22. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is -66.02%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.