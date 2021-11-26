Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys 70,024 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 672,111 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,024 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $35,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth $25,000. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 236.5% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1,510.3% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 484.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 569.6% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 683 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $468,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $14,450,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 239,084 shares of company stock worth $15,396,763. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GM opened at $62.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.12 and its 200-day moving average is $56.20. General Motors has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $65.18.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GM. Barclays dropped their target price on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.55.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

