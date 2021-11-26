Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Stock Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its holdings in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,034 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,477 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.44% of Thor Industries worth $30,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Thor Industries by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,204,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $588,131,000 after acquiring an additional 547,084 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the second quarter valued at about $46,844,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 303.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 173,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,580,000 after buying an additional 130,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,232,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $591,229,000 after buying an additional 127,919 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 51.5% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 373,944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,256,000 after buying an additional 127,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

THO has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp cut Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist boosted their price objective on Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Thor Industries from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thor Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.44.

Shares of THO opened at $108.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $152.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This is a positive change from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 14.53%.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

