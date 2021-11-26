Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Decreases Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,368 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.35% of AutoNation worth $30,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AN opened at $126.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.45 and a fifty-two week high of $133.48.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 4.54%. AutoNation’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 47,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $6,259,920.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 58,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total transaction of $7,205,437.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,305,886 shares of company stock valued at $162,595,844 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AN. Truist lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoNation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.29.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

