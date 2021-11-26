Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Decreases Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $32,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,741,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,683,530,000 after purchasing an additional 902,651 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,593,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,185,562,000 after purchasing an additional 124,873 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,101 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,476,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,123,000 after purchasing an additional 453,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,013,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,815,000 after purchasing an additional 983,352 shares during the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COF opened at $155.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.10. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $85.16 and a 12-month high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 8.96%.

In other news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $3,307,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $175.80 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.88.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

