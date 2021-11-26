Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Decreases Stake in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 946,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 223,395 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.60% of MGM Growth Properties worth $36,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in MGM Growth Properties by 12.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 165,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 18,568 shares during the period. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in MGM Growth Properties by 36.4% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 103,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 27,599 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in MGM Growth Properties by 18.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 11,048 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MGP opened at $38.28 on Friday. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 52-week low of $29.92 and a 52-week high of $43.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.70 and its 200 day moving average is $38.23. The company has a quick ratio of 9.19, a current ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 25.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 154.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.55.

MGM Growth Properties Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

