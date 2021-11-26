Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Decreases Stock Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 894,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 127,554 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.43% of UGI worth $38,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in UGI by 104.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,450,000 after purchasing an additional 391,178 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of UGI by 8.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 7,801 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in UGI by 7.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 194,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,963,000 after acquiring an additional 13,322 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in UGI by 1.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 78,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in UGI by 13.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UGI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $44.91 on Friday. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $33.86 and a 52 week high of $48.55. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.44.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). UGI had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.53%.

About UGI

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

