Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $29.40 Million Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.06% of Humana worth $29,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,241,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,534,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,251 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Humana by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,047,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,448,139,000 after buying an additional 38,633 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Humana by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,624,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,493,769,000 after buying an additional 156,025 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Humana by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,025,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,781,940,000 after buying an additional 151,466 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Humana by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,041,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $901,182,000 after buying an additional 72,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

NYSE:HUM opened at $436.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $430.98 and a 200-day moving average of $431.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $370.22 and a twelve month high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 20.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.52%.

Several research firms recently commented on HUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $427.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $503.51.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.