Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $38.85 Million Stock Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 412,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,063 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.54% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $38,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 9.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 37.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.4% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $103.74 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.86 and a 12-month high of $105.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.32.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 35.58%. The firm had revenue of $341.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.13%.

PNFP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Truist boosted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.33.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total value of $978,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,119 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.10, for a total value of $820,830.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 161,329 shares of company stock worth $15,719,859. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

