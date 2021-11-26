Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Increases Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,590,253 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,736 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.17% of Regions Financial worth $33,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RF. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,174,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,706,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,729,552,000 after buying an additional 2,994,515 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,610,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,272,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,603,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,515,000 after buying an additional 1,692,667 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RF. Barclays lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens lowered Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

RF stock opened at $24.58 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 40.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

In related news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

