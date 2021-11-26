Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Lowers Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 925,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 109,152 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.37% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $34,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JEF. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

In related news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $12,863,843.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JEF stock opened at $39.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.47. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.70 and a fifty-two week high of $44.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 20.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.56%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

