Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Lowers Stock Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,013 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.32% of Assurant worth $29,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 1,095.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the first quarter worth $953,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 1.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 40,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,785,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 562.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 25,082 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 22.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AIZ. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Assurant in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.34.

NYSE:AIZ opened at $161.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.93. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.55 and a 12-month high of $172.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 13.65%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Assurant’s payout ratio is 11.47%.

In other Assurant news, CEO Alan B. Colberg sold 13,400 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.43, for a total transaction of $2,216,762.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

