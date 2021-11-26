Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Lowers Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,842 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.13% of Tractor Supply worth $30,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 2.7% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 4.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 22.4% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 0.5% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 16,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 1.4% during the second quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSCO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Benchmark began coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $219.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.59.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,084,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $724,339.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,949,461.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,472 shares of company stock valued at $8,517,203 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $225.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $132.16 and a fifty-two week high of $232.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $210.98 and a 200 day moving average of $195.73.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 26.53%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

