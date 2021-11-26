Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Makes New Investment in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 105,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,928,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.07% of Biogen at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in Biogen by 404.7% during the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 23,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after buying an additional 18,641 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in Biogen by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 3,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Biogen by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 19.1% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BIIB shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet cut Biogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Oppenheimer cut Biogen to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $450.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Biogen in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $399.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Biogen from $460.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.91.

BIIB stock opened at $250.13 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $238.40 and a 52-week high of $468.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $274.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.42. The stock has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

