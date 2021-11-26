Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases 216,557 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,119,507 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,557 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.05% of Ford Motor worth $30,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. 50.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on F. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nomura lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Nomura Instinet restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.30.

In related news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 17,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $361,876.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,132 shares of company stock worth $1,107,368. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $20.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $20.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.81.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

