Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases 52,063 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 197.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,403 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 52,063 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $29,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,048,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,747,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,063 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,270,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,072,846,000 after purchasing an additional 245,759 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,483,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,074,855,000 after purchasing an additional 185,867 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,429,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,681,179,000 after purchasing an additional 744,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,643,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,382,952,000 after purchasing an additional 441,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

GS opened at $399.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $398.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $388.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $133.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.53. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.36 and a 12-month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $5.15. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.19%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GS. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $435.00 target price (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

