Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Raises Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 14,282 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $31,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 35.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.9% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMGN shares. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.50.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $203.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.61. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.47 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $209.72 and a 200 day moving average of $227.60.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

