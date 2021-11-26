Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Reduces Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 654,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,148 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.11% of Synchrony Financial worth $31,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth about $9,423,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 89.2% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 5.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 324,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,695,000 after purchasing an additional 15,834 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth about $5,398,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth about $1,032,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.71.

NYSE:SYF opened at $49.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $30.43 and a 1 year high of $52.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.55. The company has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.71.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

