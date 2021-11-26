Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Reduces Stock Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,471 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.24% of DaVita worth $29,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in DaVita by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Seeyond lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.
DVA opened at $102.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.85. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.55 and a 12 month high of $136.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60.
Several brokerages have weighed in on DVA. Truist lowered their target price on DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $146.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.63.
In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $45,875.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
DaVita Company Profile
DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.
Featured Story: How a Put Option Works
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA).
Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.