Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Reduces Stock Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,471 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.24% of DaVita worth $29,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in DaVita by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Seeyond lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

DVA opened at $102.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.85. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.55 and a 12 month high of $136.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. DaVita had a return on equity of 67.99% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DVA. Truist lowered their target price on DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $146.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.63.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $45,875.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.