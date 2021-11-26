Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 12,054 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,054 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.27% of Lincoln National worth $34,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 5,826 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Lincoln National by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Lincoln National by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $802,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total transaction of $10,807,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 372,352 shares of company stock valued at $27,359,947. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $71.32 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $44.59 and a 52-week high of $77.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.16.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 7.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 24.28%.

LNC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.36.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

