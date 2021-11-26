Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 24,558 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 503,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,558 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.19% of Principal Financial Group worth $32,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 78,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,717,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 5,562 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 125,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after buying an additional 12,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $73.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.61. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $74.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.28%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.58%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFG. Barclays raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.30.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

