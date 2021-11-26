Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 8,570 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,570 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.11% of Ameriprise Financial worth $33,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth $31,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth $37,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth $48,000. 81.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 15,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.37, for a total value of $4,833,686.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 30,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total value of $9,302,019.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,118 shares of company stock valued at $14,597,751. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.10.

AMP stock opened at $302.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.07. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.83 and a 52 week high of $312.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 24.38%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

