Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 9,346 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,346 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.12% of AmerisourceBergen worth $30,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABC. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 12.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 58.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 331,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,085,000 after purchasing an additional 121,485 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 45.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 98,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,602,000 after purchasing an additional 30,562 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 18.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.66, for a total transaction of $1,454,034.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.90, for a total transaction of $2,957,903.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,699 shares of company stock valued at $17,542,089. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $123.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.02. The firm has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.49. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $94.89 and a 1 year high of $129.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. The firm had revenue of $58.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

