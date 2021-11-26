Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Aura Biosciences (AURA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ: AURA):

11/23/2021 – Aura Biosciences is now covered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

11/23/2021 – Aura Biosciences is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/23/2021 – Aura Biosciences is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

11/23/2021 – Aura Biosciences is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Aura Biosciences stock traded up $2.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,629. Aura Biosciences Inc has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $26.16.

Aura Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company developing a novel technology platform based on virus-like drug conjugates to target and destroy cancer cells selectively while activating the immune system. The company’s lead product candidate includes AU-011. Aura Biosciences Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

