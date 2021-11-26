Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Five9 (FIVN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN):

11/17/2021 – Five9 was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Five9 provides cloud software for contact centers. The Company offers software products such as workforce management, speech recognition, predictive dialer, and voice applications. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that acts as the hub for interactions between its clients and their customers, enabling contact center operations focused on inbound or outbound customer interactions in a single unified architecture. The Company serves customers in various industries, including banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. is headquartered in San Ramon, California. “

11/9/2021 – Five9 had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $210.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – Five9 had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $200.00 to $208.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – Five9 was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/9/2021 – Five9 was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/9/2021 – Five9 was upgraded by analysts at Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $190.00.

11/9/2021 – Five9 was upgraded by analysts at Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $190.00.

11/8/2021 – Five9 was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $166.00 price target on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Five9 is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Five9 had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $180.00 to $200.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/18/2021 – Five9 was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

10/11/2021 – Five9 was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/6/2021 – Five9 was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $176.00 price target on the stock.

10/1/2021 – Five9 was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $206.00 price target on the stock.

10/1/2021 – Five9 was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

10/1/2021 – Five9 was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

10/1/2021 – Five9 was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $205.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $185.00.

10/1/2021 – Five9 had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $200.00 to $165.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/1/2021 – Five9 was upgraded by analysts at Colliers Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

10/1/2021 – Five9 was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $138.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.59 and a beta of 0.41. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $131.70 and a one year high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.69 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $2,173,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,442,437.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.96, for a total value of $619,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,988 shares of company stock worth $8,674,522. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Five9 by 36.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Five9 by 176.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Five9 by 454.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Five9 by 644.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Five9 in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

