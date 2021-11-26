Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Focus Financial Partners (FOCS)

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ: FOCS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/16/2021 – Focus Financial Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services. The Company offers financial planning, asset allocation, asset management and tax preparation services. Focus Financial Partners Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

11/8/2021 – Focus Financial Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $65.00 to $82.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Focus Financial Partners had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $77.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Focus Financial Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $71.00 to $74.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Focus Financial Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Focus Financial Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $64.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/13/2021 – Focus Financial Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $64.00 to $71.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/11/2021 – Focus Financial Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services. The Company offers financial planning, asset allocation, asset management and tax preparation services. Focus Financial Partners Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

NASDAQ FOCS opened at $67.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.08. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a one year low of $38.02 and a one year high of $69.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 560.30 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Focus Financial Partners Inc alerts:

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The firm had revenue of $454.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $159,511,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,518,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,115 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 260.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,732,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,684 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,735,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,217,000 after purchasing an additional 769,362 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 9,303.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 749,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,178,000 after purchasing an additional 741,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.