Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Park Lawn (PRRWF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Park Lawn (OTCMKTS: PRRWF) recently:

11/16/2021 – Park Lawn had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$46.00 to C$48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Park Lawn had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$43.00 to C$44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Park Lawn had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$45.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Park Lawn had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – Park Lawn had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$42.00 to C$43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/15/2021 – Park Lawn had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$43.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS PRRWF opened at $32.47 on Friday. Park Lawn Co. has a 12 month low of $21.30 and a 12 month high of $33.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.45 and a 200-day moving average of $28.29.

Park Lawn Corp. provides goods and services associated with the disposition and memorialization of human remains. Its products and services are sold on a pre-planned basis or at the time of a death. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

