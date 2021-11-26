Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Criteo (CRTO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO):

11/22/2021 – Criteo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Criteo SA is a global technology company that specializes in performance display advertising. The Company offers clients a range of solutions such as click per cost, online banner displays, user optimization, data security, and search management tools to control campaign costs. It serves companies in the online retail, classifieds, and travel segments. Criteo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

11/8/2021 – Criteo was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

11/5/2021 – Criteo was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Criteo SA is a global technology company that specializes in performance display advertising. The Company offers clients a range of solutions such as click per cost, online banner displays, user optimization, data security, and search management tools to control campaign costs. It serves companies in the online retail, classifieds, and travel segments. Criteo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

11/5/2021 – Criteo had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $46.00 to $47.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Criteo had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $55.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2021 – Criteo had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $39.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $40.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.41 and its 200-day moving average is $38.53. Criteo S.A. has a 52 week low of $17.64 and a 52 week high of $46.65.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $211.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.05 million. Criteo had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. Criteo’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Criteo S.A. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Criteo in the second quarter valued at $15,952,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Criteo in the second quarter valued at $1,180,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Criteo by 716.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,877 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 6,035 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Criteo in the second quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Criteo by 30.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 13,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

