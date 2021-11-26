Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Enerflex (EFX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Enerflex (TSE: EFX):

11/9/2021 – Enerflex had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$12.00 to C$10.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – Enerflex had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at ATB Capital.

11/8/2021 – Enerflex was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$11.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$13.00.

11/8/2021 – Enerflex had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$9.25 to C$12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Enerflex had its price target lowered by analysts at ATB Capital from C$13.00 to C$12.00.

11/5/2021 – Enerflex was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating. They now have a C$10.75 price target on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Enerflex was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$10.75 price target on the stock, down previously from C$12.50.

11/5/2021 – Enerflex had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$13.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

10/18/2021 – Enerflex had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$10.50 to C$12.50.

10/15/2021 – Enerflex had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$10.00 to C$12.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

Shares of EFX traded down C$0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$7.85. The stock had a trading volume of 323,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,228. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.40. The firm has a market cap of C$695.04 million and a P/E ratio of 15.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06. Enerflex Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$6.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.12.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$231.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$250.70 million. On average, analysts expect that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This is a boost from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.38%.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

