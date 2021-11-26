Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE: FSM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/16/2021 – Fortuna Silver Mines was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is engaged in the exploration, mining and development of silver and base metal properties in Latin America. Its core assets include the Caylloma Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu Mine located in Arequipa, Peru and the San Jose Ag – Au Project located in Oaxaca, Mexico. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is headquartered in Lima, Peru. “

11/15/2021 – Fortuna Silver Mines had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$6.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – Fortuna Silver Mines was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

11/11/2021 – Fortuna Silver Mines was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/13/2021 – Fortuna Silver Mines had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$6.75. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/13/2021 – Fortuna Silver Mines had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$9.00 to C$8.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/12/2021 – Fortuna Silver Mines was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is engaged in the exploration, mining and development of silver and base metal properties in Latin America. Its core assets include the Caylloma Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu Mine located in Arequipa, Peru and the San Jose Ag – Au Project located in Oaxaca, Mexico. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is headquartered in Lima, Peru. “

10/1/2021 – Fortuna Silver Mines had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

Shares of NYSE:FSM opened at $3.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $9.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.99. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.22.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $162.57 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSM. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 9,167 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 38.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 438,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 122,346 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 25.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the period. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

