Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Life Storage (LSI)

Life Storage (NYSE: LSI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/18/2021 – Life Storage had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $128.00 to $146.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/17/2021 – Life Storage was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $149.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Life Storage, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which acquires and manages self-storage properties. The company’s brand name consists of Life Storage(R) and Uncle Bob’s Self Storage(R). Life Storage, Inc., formerly known as Sovran Self Storage, Inc., is headquartered in Buffalo, New York. “

11/16/2021 – Life Storage was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Life Storage, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which acquires and manages self-storage properties. The company’s brand name consists of Life Storage(R) and Uncle Bob’s Self Storage(R). Life Storage, Inc., formerly known as Sovran Self Storage, Inc., is headquartered in Buffalo, New York. “

11/5/2021 – Life Storage had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

10/22/2021 – Life Storage had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Life Storage is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:LSI traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,418. Life Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.59 and a fifty-two week high of $139.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.53, a P/E/G ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.41.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.56%.

In other news, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total transaction of $3,279,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Life Storage during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Life Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Life Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Life Storage by 38.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Life Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

