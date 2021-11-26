Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Telecom Italia (TIIAY)

Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS: TIIAY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/22/2021 – Telecom Italia was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/15/2021 – Telecom Italia was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/12/2021 – Telecom Italia was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The Telecom Italia Group is engaged principally in the communication sector that operates mainly in Europe, the Mediterranean Basin and South America. This includes telephone and data services on fixed lines (for final retail customers and wholesale providers), the development of fiber optic networks for wholesale customers, BroadBand services, Internet services, domestic and international mobile telecommunications (especially in Brazil), and the television sector using both analog and digital terrestrial technology. The Group also operates businesses in the office products sector. “

11/8/2021 – Telecom Italia was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating.

11/4/2021 – Telecom Italia was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “The Telecom Italia Group is engaged principally in the communication sector that operates mainly in Europe, the Mediterranean Basin and South America. This includes telephone and data services on fixed lines (for final retail customers and wholesale providers), the development of fiber optic networks for wholesale customers, BroadBand services, Internet services, domestic and international mobile telecommunications (especially in Brazil), and the television sector using both analog and digital terrestrial technology. The Group also operates businesses in the office products sector. “

10/29/2021 – Telecom Italia was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

10/28/2021 – Telecom Italia was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The Telecom Italia Group is engaged principally in the communication sector that operates mainly in Europe, the Mediterranean Basin and South America. This includes telephone and data services on fixed lines (for final retail customers and wholesale providers), the development of fiber optic networks for wholesale customers, BroadBand services, Internet services, domestic and international mobile telecommunications (especially in Brazil), and the television sector using both analog and digital terrestrial technology. The Group also operates businesses in the office products sector. “

10/27/2021 – Telecom Italia had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/12/2021 – Telecom Italia was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Telecom Italia Group is engaged principally in the communication sector that operates mainly in Europe, the Mediterranean Basin and South America. This includes telephone and data services on fixed lines (for final retail customers and wholesale providers), the development of fiber optic networks for wholesale customers, BroadBand services, Internet services, domestic and international mobile telecommunications (especially in Brazil), and the television sector using both analog and digital terrestrial technology. The Group also operates businesses in the office products sector. “

TIIAY traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $5.50. The company had a trading volume of 714,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,472. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.57. Telecom Italia S.p.A. has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Italia SpA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Italia SpA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.