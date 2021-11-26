WELL Price Reaches $0.14 on Exchanges (WELL)

WELL (CURRENCY:WELL) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. Over the last seven days, WELL has traded down 24.7% against the US dollar. One WELL coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000251 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WELL has a total market capitalization of $18.74 million and $25,740.00 worth of WELL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00044746 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00008855 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $127.46 or 0.00234286 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

WELL Profile

WELL is a coin. WELL’s total supply is 1,496,163,846 coins and its circulating supply is 137,080,000 coins. WELL’s official Twitter account is @jointeamwell and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WELL is /r/JoinWell and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WELL is www.joinwell.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WELL is the 1st healthcare protocol and is globalizing healthcare and eliminating country borders to directly connect doctors, therapists, psychologists and other healthcare specialists to patients worldwide through the WELL platform. WELL tokens are based on the Ethereum network. It's used for transactions in the network, used to solve the world’s biggest healthcare issues surrounding cross-border payments, data accessibility and payment risk. “

WELL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WELL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WELL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WELL using one of the exchanges listed above.

