Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 21,737 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,737 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.26% of Royal Gold worth $19,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Royal Gold by 942.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a $136.00 price objective on Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $108.75 to $125.00 in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.80.

Royal Gold stock opened at $101.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.65. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.01 and a 1-year high of $129.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.75 and its 200 day moving average is $111.11.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.31% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $174.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.70%.

In other news, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total transaction of $111,190.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,187.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

