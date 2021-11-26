Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 49,767 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 140,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,767 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.34% of Nexstar Media Group worth $20,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NXST. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 53.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter worth $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 168.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 202.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $160.37 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.37 and a 1-year high of $171.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.73.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.23. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 13.46%.

NXST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.60.

In other news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 23,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total transaction of $3,930,003.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 49,100 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total value of $8,376,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 274,524 shares of company stock worth $46,552,952 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.