Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 15,473 Shares of The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 604,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,473 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 8.09% of The Taiwan Fund worth $21,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWN. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWN opened at $38.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.30. The Taiwan Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.91 and a 1 year high of $39.27.

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a diversified closed-end investment company, which engages in the equity securities investments listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. The company was founded on December 23, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

