Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 20,621 Shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,621 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 2.02% of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF worth $21,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 41,934.4% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,310,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,717 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,230,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1,209.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 343,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,793,000 after acquiring an additional 317,368 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,557,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,955,000 after acquiring an additional 26,623 shares in the last quarter.

IYM stock opened at $137.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.67 and a 200-day moving average of $133.00. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $109.46 and a 12-month high of $142.03.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.