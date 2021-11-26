Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 41,370 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,104,988 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,370 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.78% of Fluor worth $19,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Fluor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Fluor in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Fluor by 1,315.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 81.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FLR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Fluor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Fluor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

NYSE FLR opened at $23.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.07. Fluor Co. has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $25.08. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 2.90.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

