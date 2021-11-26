Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 43,462 Shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 497,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,462 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.67% of Global X Silver Miners ETF worth $21,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Well Done LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SIL opened at $38.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.33. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $34.21 and a 52-week high of $51.35.

