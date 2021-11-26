Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 488,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 62,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.33% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $19,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWZ. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $981,000. 6 Meridian increased its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 69,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,657,000. Family Firm Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 22,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 61,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 20,453 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWZ opened at $29.82 on Friday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52 week low of $28.57 and a 52 week high of $42.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.80.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.